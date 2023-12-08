Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) is above average at 56.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) is $4.67, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for PBYI is 37.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBYI on December 08, 2023 was 195.43K shares.

PBYI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) has increased by 7.18 when compared to last closing price of 3.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Puma Biotech (PBYI) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

PBYI’s Market Performance

Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) has seen a 7.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 44.14% gain in the past month and a 26.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.51% for PBYI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.76% for PBYI’s stock, with a 31.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBYI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PBYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBYI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on September 28, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PBYI Trading at 37.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +32.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI rose by +7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc saw -1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from MILLER MICHAEL PATRICK, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.83 back on Nov 07. After this action, MILLER MICHAEL PATRICK now owns 43,358 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc, valued at $70,802 using the latest closing price.

AUERBACH ALAN H, the President and CEO of Puma Biotechnology Inc, sale 60,698 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that AUERBACH ALAN H is holding 6,978,343 shares at $200,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puma Biotechnology Inc stands at +0.00. The total capital return value is set at 24.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.00. Equity return is now at value 12.21, with 1.85 for asset returns.

Based on Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI), the company’s capital structure generated 528.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.10. Total debt to assets is 51.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 509.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.