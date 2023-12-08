Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRCT is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) is $42.43, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for PRCT is 48.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.65% of that float. On December 08, 2023, PRCT’s average trading volume was 454.28K shares.

PRCT) stock’s latest price update

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.50 in relation to its previous close of 38.62. However, the company has experienced a 7.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) points to a 25.5% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

PRCT’s Market Performance

Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) has experienced a 7.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.79% rise in the past month, and a 20.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.17% for PRCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.42% for PRCT’s stock, with a 21.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PRCT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRCT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $42 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRCT Trading at 26.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +21.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCT rose by +7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.99. In addition, Procept BioRobotics Corp saw -3.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCT starting from Wood Morgan Colby, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $32.19 back on Nov 13. After this action, Wood Morgan Colby now owns 112,425 shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp, valued at $804,810 using the latest closing price.

Nouri Alaleh, the EVP, CLO, CORP. SEC. of Procept BioRobotics Corp, sale 7,903 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Nouri Alaleh is holding 46,933 shares at $316,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.61 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procept BioRobotics Corp stands at -116.18. The total capital return value is set at -27.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.48. Equity return is now at value -40.98, with -28.60 for asset returns.

Based on Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 39.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.18. Total debt to assets is 25.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.