Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.03 compared to its previous closing price of 4.09. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that In recent days, many top hydrogen stocks have tumbled due to the leak of the conditions that the Biden administration is thinking of forcing firms to meet in order to receive the hydrogen tax credit. According to the leaked draft from the Treasury Department, for hydrogen producers to qualify for the credit, they would have to create their fuel using renewable energy projects launched within the previous three years, Bloomberg reported.

Is It Worth Investing in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PLUG is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PLUG is $8.88, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for PLUG is 539.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.73% of that float. The average trading volume for PLUG on December 08, 2023 was 31.35M shares.

PLUG’s Market Performance

PLUG stock saw a decrease of -8.08% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -30.68% and a quarterly a decrease of -47.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.11% for Plug Power Inc (PLUG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.09% for PLUG’s stock, with a -53.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLUG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLUG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PLUG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PLUG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLUG Trading at -25.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares sank -28.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLUG fell by -6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, Plug Power Inc saw -66.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLUG starting from Crespo Jose Luis, who sale 31,958 shares at the price of $7.20 back on Oct 02. After this action, Crespo Jose Luis now owns 250,609 shares of Plug Power Inc, valued at $230,098 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLUG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.79 for the present operating margin

-27.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plug Power Inc stands at -103.22. The total capital return value is set at -12.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.25. Equity return is now at value -24.57, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Plug Power Inc (PLUG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Plug Power Inc (PLUG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.