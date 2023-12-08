Pinterest Inc (PINS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) has jumped by 2.85 compared to previous close of 34.02. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that Pinterest reported strong Q3 results led by Europe, which saw nice increases in average revenue per user (ARPU) and monthly active users (MAUs). The company also has done a great job of improving gross margins and keeping operating expenses in check. Pinterest has had a strong run, but now looks fairly valued.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pinterest Inc (PINS) by analysts is $35.41, which is $0.42 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 576.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.20% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of PINS was 11.47M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS stock saw an increase of 0.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.54% and a quarterly increase of 25.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Pinterest Inc (PINS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.64% for PINS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at 18.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +12.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.71. In addition, Pinterest Inc saw 44.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Sharp Evan, who sale 131,110 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, Sharp Evan now owns 0 shares of Pinterest Inc, valued at $4,589,333 using the latest closing price.

JORDAN JEFFREY D, the Director of Pinterest Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $34.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that JORDAN JEFFREY D is holding 114,215 shares at $682,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -7.37, with -6.27 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pinterest Inc (PINS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.