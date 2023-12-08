PEDEVCO Corp (PED) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for PEDEVCO Corp (AMEX: PED) is above average at 46.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PEDEVCO Corp (PED) is $2.20, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for PED is 18.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PED on December 08, 2023 was 82.58K shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PED) stock’s latest price update

PEDEVCO Corp (AMEX: PED) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.78 compared to its previous closing price of 0.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-04 that While the market offers myriad avenues for high-risk speculation, the best penny stocks under $1 may present some of the most sweat-inducing, blood-pressure-racing moments ever. Yeah, sure, they’re priced below a buck – what can go wrong?

PED’s Market Performance

PEDEVCO Corp (PED) has seen a -4.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.99% decline in the past month and a -26.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for PED. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.09% for PED’s stock, with a -14.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PED stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PED in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.80 based on the research report published on April 06, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

PED Trading at -13.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PED fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8438. In addition, PEDEVCO Corp saw -28.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PED starting from SCELFO JOHN J, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Jul 13. After this action, SCELFO JOHN J now owns 224,500 shares of PEDEVCO Corp, valued at $36,760 using the latest closing price.

SIEM IVAR, the Director of PEDEVCO Corp, sale 30,000 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that SIEM IVAR is holding 165,000 shares at $27,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.76 for the present operating margin

+28.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for PEDEVCO Corp stands at +9.47. The total capital return value is set at 2.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03. Equity return is now at value 1.49, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on PEDEVCO Corp (PED), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PEDEVCO Corp (PED) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.