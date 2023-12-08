Paramount Global (PARA): A Technical Analysis

The public float for PARA is 576.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PARA on December 08, 2023 was 12.84M shares.

The stock of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has increased by 12.81 when compared to last closing price of 15.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that As the festive season rolls in, finding the best tech stocks to buy is exciting, lighting up various sectors with innovative energy. These industry giants are showing impressive resilience and growth across diverse fields, from groundbreaking pharmaceuticals and cloud services to AI-powered customer interactions, cutting-edge semiconductor technology, and the expanding world of streaming platforms.

PARA’s Market Performance

Paramount Global (PARA) has seen a 7.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 43.44% gain in the past month and a 25.13% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for PARA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.73% for PARA’s stock, with a 4.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PARA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PARA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PARA Trading at 33.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +41.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA rose by +8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.18. In addition, Paramount Global saw 0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from REDSTONE SHARI, who purchase 165,000 shares at the price of $15.06 back on May 16. After this action, REDSTONE SHARI now owns 577,064 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $2,485,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value -6.58, with -2.62 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Global (PARA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.26. Total debt to assets is 30.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Paramount Global (PARA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.