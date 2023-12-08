Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, PTVE stock has gone up by 8.00%, with a monthly gain of 15.90% and a quarterly surge of 64.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Pactiv Evergreen Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.37% for PTVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 45.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ: PTVE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PTVE is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PTVE is $11.60, which is -$0.75 below than the current price. The public float for PTVE is 39.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.55% of that float. The average trading volume of PTVE on December 08, 2023 was 183.20K shares.

PTVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ: PTVE) has jumped by 1.10 compared to previous close of 12.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTVE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PTVE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PTVE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on May 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PTVE Trading at 28.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +15.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTVE rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.48. In addition, Pactiv Evergreen Inc saw 8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.66 for the present operating margin

+14.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pactiv Evergreen Inc stands at +5.10. The total capital return value is set at 7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.47. Equity return is now at value -15.93, with -3.17 for asset returns.

Based on Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE), the company’s capital structure generated 285.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.04. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 278.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.