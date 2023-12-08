Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) has surged by 1.05 when compared to previous closing price of 20.01, but the company has seen a 1.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-27 that Ares Capital Corp. and Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. held onto the highest debt ratings among the 21 business development companies covered by Fitch Ratings, amid expectations that the sector will face economic headwinds in 2024, but with no major impact to their balance sheets.

Is It Worth Investing in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) is 12.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OCSL is 1.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is $21.38, which is $1.16 above the current market price. The public float for OCSL is 74.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. On December 08, 2023, OCSL’s average trading volume was 631.54K shares.

OCSL’s Market Performance

OCSL stock saw an increase of 1.10% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.64% and a quarterly increase of 0.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.99% for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.64% for OCSL’s stock, with a 4.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $21 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OCSL Trading at 3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.86%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL rose by +1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.93. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw -1.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from Stewart Matthew, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, Stewart Matthew now owns 9,668 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $9,000 using the latest closing price.

McKown Christopher, the of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $17.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that McKown Christopher is holding 5,092 shares at $17,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.65 for the present operating margin

+77.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stands at +33.90. The total capital return value is set at 8.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.28.

Based on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), the company’s capital structure generated 105.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.36. Total debt to assets is 49.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.