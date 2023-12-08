Nxu Inc’s (NXU) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NXU stock has gone down by -4.27%, with a monthly decline of -32.89% and a quarterly plunge of -88.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.67% for Nxu Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.18% for NXU’s stock, with a -94.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nxu Inc (NASDAQ: NXU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nxu Inc (NXU) by analysts is $0.75, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for NXU is 32.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of NXU was 34.31M shares.

NXU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nxu Inc (NASDAQ: NXU) has dropped by -6.91 compared to previous close of 0.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that Nxu (NASDAQ: NXU ) stock is on the move Thursday despite a lack of news from the battery cell manufacturing company. Nxu hasn’t put out any press releases that explain today’s rally.

NXU Trading at -66.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.47%, as shares sank -31.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXU fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0239. In addition, Nxu Inc saw -99.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXU starting from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS, who sale 2,357,502 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Nov 03. After this action, GEM Global Yield LLC SCS now owns 17,999,785 shares of Nxu Inc, valued at $791,649 using the latest closing price.

GEM Global Yield LLC SCS, the 10% Owner of Nxu Inc, sale 2,251,368 shares at $0.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that GEM Global Yield LLC SCS is holding 20,357,287 shares at $72,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXU

The total capital return value is set at -1,932.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2,271.77. Equity return is now at value -11220.21, with -859.35 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 92.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nxu Inc (NXU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.