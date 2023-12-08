Nuburu Inc (BURU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU) has increased by 1.75 when compared to last closing price of 0.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-26 that CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results from the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. A press release detailing these results will be issued after the end of trading on the same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible o.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuburu Inc (AMEX: BURU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BURU is 16.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of BURU was 588.37K shares.

BURU’s Market Performance

The stock of Nuburu Inc (BURU) has seen a 3.26% increase in the past week, with a -48.40% drop in the past month, and a -56.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.09% for BURU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.45% for BURU stock, with a simple moving average of -84.89% for the last 200 days.

BURU Trading at -30.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -44.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURU rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2038. In addition, Nuburu Inc saw -97.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURU starting from Seldin David, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Aug 11. After this action, Seldin David now owns 6,378 shares of Nuburu Inc, valued at $1,664 using the latest closing price.

Seldin David, the 10% Owner of Nuburu Inc, sale 586,129 shares at $0.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Seldin David is holding 6,380 shares at $434,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURU

The total capital return value is set at -1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.67. Equity return is now at value -335.28, with -76.34 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nuburu Inc (BURU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.