Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.37 in comparison to its previous close of 8.14, however, the company has experienced a -1.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-08 that All of these stocks have outperformed the stock market so far in 2023. And each has the potential to beat the market again in 2024 and beyond.

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) is above average at 109.22x. The 36-month beta value for NU is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NU is $9.75, which is $1.58 above than the current price. The public float for NU is 2.47B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume of NU on December 08, 2023 was 26.25M shares.

NU’s Market Performance

NU stock saw a decrease of -1.57% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.92% and a quarterly a decrease of 10.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Nu Holdings Ltd (NU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.59% for NU’s stock, with a 19.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NU Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NU fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.21. In addition, Nu Holdings Ltd saw 100.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+52.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Holdings Ltd stands at -9.76. The total capital return value is set at -6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.26. Equity return is now at value 6.99, with 1.21 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Holdings Ltd (NU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.02. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.