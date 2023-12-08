Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) is $6.10, which is $3.38 above the current market price. The public float for NMG is 42.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NMG on December 08, 2023 was 160.12K shares.

NMG) stock’s latest price update

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE: NMG)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.75 in comparison to its previous close of 2.31, however, the company has experienced a 7.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-06-28 that Flake graphite prices were lower and spherical graphite prices were lower over the past month. Fastmarkets – “Spherical natural graphite prices plunge to 11-year lows in China.” Project Blue forecasts a global supply deficit of 777,000t of flake graphite by 2030. BMI: Natural graphite will require $3b and synthetic graphite $1.5 investment to 2030. NextSource Materials announced first production of SuperFlake® Graphite at Molo Mine in Madagascar. Talga Group secured AU$239 million debt funding for Swedish Anode Project.

NMG’s Market Performance

NMG’s stock has risen by 7.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly drop of -7.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.12% for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.51% for NMG’s stock, with a -18.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NMG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $17 based on the research report published on February 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NMG Trading at 12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.16%, as shares sank -3.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMG rose by +7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc saw -28.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMG

The total capital return value is set at -45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.33. Equity return is now at value -62.56, with -38.19 for asset returns.

Based on Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG), the company’s capital structure generated 84.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.89. Total debt to assets is 40.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.