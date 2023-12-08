Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Northwest Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: NWBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) by analysts is $10.80, which is -$0.98 below the current market price. The public float for NWBI is 120.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.00% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of NWBI was 605.35K shares.

NWBI) stock’s latest price update

Northwest Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: NWBI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.03 in relation to its previous close of 11.66. However, the company has experienced a 5.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

NWBI’s Market Performance

NWBI’s stock has risen by 5.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.07% and a quarterly rise of 10.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Northwest Bancshares Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.57% for NWBI’s stock, with a 4.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWBI stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for NWBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWBI in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $15 based on the research report published on September 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NWBI Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWBI rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.21. In addition, Northwest Bancshares Inc saw -15.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWBI starting from Cygnar Devin T, who purchase 13,692 shares at the price of $10.96 back on Nov 07. After this action, Cygnar Devin T now owns 13,692 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc, valued at $150,000 using the latest closing price.

Maddigan Jeffrey J, the EVP, Corporate Treasurer of Northwest Bancshares Inc, purchase 9,600 shares at $10.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Maddigan Jeffrey J is holding 35,126 shares at $100,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northwest Bancshares Inc stands at +23.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 9.47, with 0.99 for asset returns.

Based on Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 65.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 6.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.