NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NISN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) has dropped by -5.00 compared to previous close of 3.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is above average at 2.79x. The 36-month beta value for NISN is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NISN is $91.00, which is $87.58 above than the current price. The public float for NISN is 3.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume of NISN on December 08, 2023 was 52.72K shares.

NISN’s Market Performance

NISN stock saw an increase of -0.87% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 45.16% and a quarterly increase of 25.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.48% for NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NISN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.83% for NISN’s stock, with a -7.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NISN Trading at 34.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NISN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares surge +49.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NISN fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd saw -39.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NISN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.59 for the present operating margin

+15.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd stands at +7.55. The total capital return value is set at 8.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.55. Equity return is now at value 9.62, with 6.32 for asset returns.

Based on NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NISN), the company’s capital structure generated 6.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.02. Total debt to assets is 4.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In summary, NiSun International Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd (NISN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.