New York Times Co. (NYT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

New York Times Co. (NYSE: NYT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New York Times Co. (NYT) is $46.50, which is -$0.82 below the current market price. The public float for NYT is 159.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NYT on December 08, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NYT) stock’s latest price update

New York Times Co. (NYSE: NYT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.11 in relation to its previous close of 47.27. However, the company has experienced a 0.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that As the year winds down, it’s time to consider which stocks to buy to close it out. After all, 2023 is ending on a strong note for stocks with all three major indices rallying.

NYT’s Market Performance

New York Times Co. (NYT) has seen a 0.70% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.72% gain in the past month and a 6.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for NYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.17% for NYT stock, with a simple moving average of 16.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NYT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NYT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NYT Trading at 9.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYT rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.58. In addition, New York Times Co. saw 45.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYT starting from Sulzberger Arthur G., who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $44.23 back on Aug 11. After this action, Sulzberger Arthur G. now owns 101,691 shares of New York Times Co., valued at $375,912 using the latest closing price.

KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., the PRESIDENT & CEO of New York Times Co., sale 22,788 shares at $43.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. is holding 104,302 shares at $1,000,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.09 for the present operating margin

+44.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for New York Times Co. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.67. Equity return is now at value 12.11, with 7.64 for asset returns.

Based on New York Times Co. (NYT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.14. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, New York Times Co. (NYT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.