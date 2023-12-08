New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NFE is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NFE is $44.11, which is $6.71 above the current price. The public float for NFE is 104.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NFE on December 08, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

NFE) stock’s latest price update

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ: NFE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.32 in relation to its previous close of 38.29. However, the company has experienced a -2.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that New Fortress Energy has seen a surge in its stock price following a solid Q3 report, though consensus 2024 EPS forecasts have retreated. The company operates in the LNG-to-power infrastructure sector and has projects in Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Brazil. Despite some risks, NFE’s valuation is strong and its growth prospects are positive, making it an attractive investment option.

NFE’s Market Performance

New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) has seen a -2.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 35.31% gain in the past month and a 18.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for NFE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.77% for NFE stock, with a simple moving average of 22.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NFE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NFE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $31 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NFE Trading at 12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +16.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFE fell by -2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.65. In addition, New Fortress Energy Inc saw -11.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFE starting from Catterall Desmond Iain, who purchase 4,734 shares at the price of $26.54 back on May 26. After this action, Catterall Desmond Iain now owns 4,734 shares of New Fortress Energy Inc, valued at $125,640 using the latest closing price.

Jay Timothy W., the Director of New Fortress Energy Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $27.85 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Jay Timothy W. is holding 32,221 shares at $55,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.20 for the present operating margin

+44.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Fortress Energy Inc stands at +8.21. The total capital return value is set at 12.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 24.05, with 4.58 for asset returns.

Based on New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE), the company’s capital structure generated 379.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.14. Total debt to assets is 63.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 370.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Fortress Energy Inc (NFE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.