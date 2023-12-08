Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) has increased by 0.44 when compared to last closing price of 119.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Neurocrine Biosciences’ stock has been stagnant due to a lack of appreciation for positive updates and the modest mid-stage pipeline setbacks. The company recently settled with generic filers, ensuring no generic launch of Ingrezza until 2038 and highlighting the strength of its intellectual property. The concerns over the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on Ingrezza seem overblown.

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) is above average at 64.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) is $135.36, which is $15.36 above the current market price. The public float for NBIX is 95.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NBIX on December 08, 2023 was 687.85K shares.

NBIX’s Market Performance

The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) has seen a 2.92% increase in the past week, with a 2.85% rise in the past month, and a 9.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for NBIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.40% for NBIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $140 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NBIX Trading at 6.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.01. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. saw 0.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from LYONS GARY A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $116.77 back on Dec 01. After this action, LYONS GARY A now owns 203,697 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., valued at $583,837 using the latest closing price.

Onyia Jude, the Chief Scientific Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., sale 2,331 shares at $113.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Onyia Jude is holding 11,732 shares at $264,733 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.84 for the present operating margin

+97.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 13.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value 10.77, with 7.65 for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.10. Total debt to assets is 11.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.