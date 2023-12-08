Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NMRA is $22.67, which is $10.19 above the current market price. The public float for NMRA is 48.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.23% of that float. The average trading volume for NMRA on December 08, 2023 was 371.27K shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NMRA) stock’s latest price update

Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRA)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.94 in comparison to its previous close of 11.78, however, the company has experienced a 1.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company redefining neuroscience drug development, today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in November:

NMRA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.29% for Neumora Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.58% for NMRA’s stock, with a 7.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRA stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for NMRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NMRA in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $26 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NMRA Trading at 8.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares surge +17.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRA rose by +1.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.91. In addition, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. saw -23.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMRA starting from ARCH Venture Partners XII, LLC, who purchase 3,357 shares at the price of $11.98 back on Nov 14. After this action, ARCH Venture Partners XII, LLC now owns 4,131,207 shares of Neumora Therapeutics Inc., valued at $40,217 using the latest closing price.

Burow Kristina, the Director of Neumora Therapeutics Inc., purchase 3,357 shares at $11.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Burow Kristina is holding 4,131,207 shares at $40,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRA

The total capital return value is set at -30.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.42.

Based on Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.