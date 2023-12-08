Navient Corp (NAVI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) is 6.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NAVI is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Navient Corp (NAVI) is $17.33, which is -$0.82 below the current market price. The public float for NAVI is 111.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.91% of that float. On December 08, 2023, NAVI’s average trading volume was 895.53K shares.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI)’s stock price has soared by 2.14 in relation to previous closing price of 17.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Though subdued consumer sentiments and poor asset quality are likely to hurt the Zacks Consumer Loans industry, the digitization of operations and easing lending standards are likely to support Cooper Group (COOP) and Navient (NAVI).

NAVI’s Market Performance

NAVI’s stock has risen by 5.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.20% and a quarterly rise of 6.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Navient Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.71% for NAVI’s stock, with a 6.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAVI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NAVI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NAVI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $17 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NAVI Trading at 6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAVI rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.07. In addition, Navient Corp saw 10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAVI starting from HELEEN MARK L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.99 back on Nov 07. After this action, HELEEN MARK L now owns 395,330 shares of Navient Corp, valued at $169,863 using the latest closing price.

HELEEN MARK L, the EVP, CLO & Secretary of Navient Corp, sale 20,000 shares at $19.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that HELEEN MARK L is holding 404,056 shares at $380,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+79.26 for the present operating margin

+85.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navient Corp stands at +16.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.99. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 0.53 for asset returns.

Based on Navient Corp (NAVI), the company’s capital structure generated 2,247.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.74. Total debt to assets is 94.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,875.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Navient Corp (NAVI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.