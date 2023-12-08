Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR’s (NTCO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO) has seen a 6.31% increase in the past week, with a 28.03% gain in the past month, and a 20.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for NTCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.32% for NTCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: NTCO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NTCO is 2.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO) is $7.63, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for NTCO is 689.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On December 08, 2023, NTCO’s average trading volume was 662.62K shares.

NTCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: NTCO) has increased by 1.43 when compared to last closing price of 6.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-03 that Lloyds Pharmacy owner Aurelius Group has joined the list of companies interested in buying The Body Shop, the UK sustainable cosmetics retailer, reports on Tuesday revealed. Having been put up for sale last month by its owner Natura, the Brazilian personal care group, a number of suitors for the British business have come forth including Elliot Advisers, the private equity firm which owns bookshop Waterstones.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on October 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NTCO Trading at 23.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +29.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCO rose by +6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR saw 63.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.56 for the present operating margin

+57.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR stands at -6.82. The total capital return value is set at 1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.13. Equity return is now at value -7.97, with -3.89 for asset returns.

Based on Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO), the company’s capital structure generated 75.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.02. Total debt to assets is 30.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR (NTCO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.