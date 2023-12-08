National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) is above average at 33.68x. The 36-month beta value for NSA is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NSA is $34.00, which is -$2.5 below than the current price. The public float for NSA is 76.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.90% of that float. The average trading volume of NSA on December 08, 2023 was 832.15K shares.

The stock of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) has increased by 0.72 when compared to last closing price of 36.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that REITWorld conference in Los Angeles featured 29 meetings, including exclusive sessions with REIT CEOs and CFOs, and property tours. Common themes discussed included cautious optimism on 2024 fundamentals, distressed opportunities, and challenges in the market. Actionable ideas and key takeaways were gathered from the meetings, covering various sectors such as shopping centers, healthcare, multifamily, self-storage, industrial, office, and life science.

NSA’s Market Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has experienced a 9.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.90% rise in the past month, and a 7.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for NSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.16% for NSA stock, with a simple moving average of 2.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NSA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NSA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $35 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NSA Trading at 16.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +17.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSA rose by +9.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.40. In addition, National Storage Affiliates Trust saw 1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSA starting from Nordhagen Arlen Dale, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $35.92 back on Dec 05. After this action, Nordhagen Arlen Dale now owns 4,029,626 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust, valued at $359,200 using the latest closing price.

FISCHER TAMARA D, the Executive Chair of National Storage Affiliates Trust, purchase 608 shares at $29.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that FISCHER TAMARA D is holding 18,000 shares at $18,045 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.92 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Storage Affiliates Trust stands at +12.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 1.94 for asset returns.

Based on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA), the company’s capital structure generated 217.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.46. Total debt to assets is 58.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.