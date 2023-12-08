Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) has seen a 6.69% increase in the past week, with a 13.06% gain in the past month, and a 19.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for COOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.33% for COOP stock, with a simple moving average of 26.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) is 9.68x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COOP is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) is $73.00, which is $8.43 above the current market price. The public float for COOP is 63.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On December 08, 2023, COOP’s average trading volume was 570.66K shares.

COOP) stock’s latest price update

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP)’s stock price has increased by 3.39 compared to its previous closing price of 62.45. However, the company has seen a 6.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Though subdued consumer sentiments and poor asset quality are likely to hurt the Zacks Consumer Loans industry, the digitization of operations and easing lending standards are likely to support Cooper Group (COOP) and Navient (NAVI).

Analysts’ Opinion of COOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for COOP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COOP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COOP Trading at 13.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.64% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +16.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOP rose by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.51. In addition, Mr. Cooper Group Inc saw 60.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOP starting from Bray Jesse K, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $60.62 back on Nov 29. After this action, Bray Jesse K now owns 441,051 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc, valued at $1,515,500 using the latest closing price.

Bray Jesse K, the Chief Executive Officer of Mr. Cooper Group Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $56.34 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Bray Jesse K is holding 466,051 shares at $1,408,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mr. Cooper Group Inc stands at +37.04. The total capital return value is set at 10.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.91. Equity return is now at value 10.82, with 3.47 for asset returns.

Based on Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP), the company’s capital structure generated 182.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.66. Total debt to assets is 58.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.