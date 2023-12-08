Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Moody’s Corp. (NYSE: MCO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.21 in comparison to its previous close of 373.43, however, the company has experienced a 2.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-12-05 that This move underscores concerns over rising debt levels and the impact on broader growth in the world’s second-largest economy

Is It Worth Investing in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE: MCO) Right Now?

Moody’s Corp. (NYSE: MCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Moody’s Corp. (MCO) is $362.89, which is -$11.37 below the current market price. The public float for MCO is 182.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCO on December 08, 2023 was 776.76K shares.

MCO’s Market Performance

The stock of Moody’s Corp. (MCO) has seen a 2.10% increase in the past week, with a 10.94% rise in the past month, and a 9.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for MCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.88% for MCO’s stock, with a 14.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCO stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MCO in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $390 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCO Trading at 11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +10.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCO rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $360.40. In addition, Moody’s Corp. saw 33.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCO starting from Fauber Robert, who sale 2,546 shares at the price of $360.43 back on Nov 30. After this action, Fauber Robert now owns 57,099 shares of Moody’s Corp., valued at $917,655 using the latest closing price.

Fauber Robert, the President and CEO of Moody’s Corp., sale 2,546 shares at $350.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Fauber Robert is holding 58,099 shares at $893,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.52 for the present operating margin

+64.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Moody’s Corp. stands at +25.13. The total capital return value is set at 18.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.17. Equity return is now at value 55.56, with 10.76 for asset returns.

Based on Moody’s Corp. (MCO), the company’s capital structure generated 312.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.74. Total debt to assets is 54.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Moody’s Corp. (MCO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.