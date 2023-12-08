Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) by analysts is $9.50, which is $8.98 above the current market price. The public float for MBRX is 28.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of MBRX was 157.58K shares.

MBRX) stock’s latest price update

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Moleculin (MBRX) announces positive interim data from its early-mid-stage studies of Annamycin in blood and lung cancer indications, along with encouraging third-quarter results. The stock rises 7%.

MBRX’s Market Performance

MBRX’s stock has fallen by -12.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.93% and a quarterly rise of 23.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.37% for Moleculin Biotech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.19% for MBRX’s stock, with a -21.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBRX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for MBRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MBRX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MBRX Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares sank -5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBRX fell by -12.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5670. In addition, Moleculin Biotech Inc saw -50.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MBRX

The total capital return value is set at -46.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.12. Equity return is now at value -56.16, with -50.09 for asset returns.

Based on Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.86. Total debt to assets is 0.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.46.

Conclusion

To sum up, Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.