Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) has seen a 1.17% increase in the past week, with a 2.98% gain in the past month, and a 2.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for MFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.26% for MFG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) Right Now?

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MFG is at 0.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MFG is $3.95, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for MFG is 12.68B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for MFG on December 08, 2023 was 602.58K shares.

MFG) stock’s latest price update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MFG)’s stock price has soared by 3.90 in relation to previous closing price of 3.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-10 that The Japanese financial group will boost its stake in a peer. It has signed a deal that will give it 49% of Rakuten Securities.

MFG Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw 21.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at +11.03. The total capital return value is set at 1.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.64. Equity return is now at value 7.21, with 0.25 for asset returns.

Based on Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG), the company’s capital structure generated 517.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.79. Total debt to assets is 18.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MFG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.