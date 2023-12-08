Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 53.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) by analysts is $17.75, which is $7.07 above the current market price. The public float for MITK is 44.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.61% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of MITK was 455.40K shares.

MITK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MITK) has dropped by -3.78 compared to previous close of 11.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-28 that Mitek Systems operates an identity validation platform as well as other similar identity products. The company’s financials have shown rapid growth with a revenue CAGR of 28.8% from FY2013 to FY2022 with profitability. Mitek seems to be undervalued as my DCF model estimates a significant upside for the stock.

MITK’s Market Performance

MITK’s stock has fallen by -5.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.69% and a quarterly drop of -11.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Mitek Systems Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.93% for MITK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MITK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MITK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MITK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MITK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MITK Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MITK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MITK fell by -5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.01. In addition, Mitek Systems Inc saw 10.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MITK starting from Diamond Michael E, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $10.77 back on Nov 14. After this action, Diamond Michael E now owns 218,471 shares of Mitek Systems Inc, valued at $32,310 using the latest closing price.

CARNECCHIA SCIPIO MAXIMUS, the Chief Executive Officer of Mitek Systems Inc, sale 4,121 shares at $10.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that CARNECCHIA SCIPIO MAXIMUS is holding 371,918 shares at $43,477 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MITK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.64 for the present operating margin

+85.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mitek Systems Inc stands at +2.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.97. Equity return is now at value 4.76, with 2.31 for asset returns.

Based on Mitek Systems Inc (MITK), the company’s capital structure generated 79.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.30. Total debt to assets is 37.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mitek Systems Inc (MITK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.