Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MIR is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MIR is $10.67, which is $1.36 above than the current price. The public float for MIR is 206.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.76% of that float. The average trading volume of MIR on December 08, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

MIR) stock’s latest price update

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.31 in relation to its previous close of 9.10. However, the company has experienced a 4.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 2, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Alex Gaddy – SVP, Strategy Larry Kingsley – Chairman Tom Logan – CEO Brian Schopfer – CFO Conference Call Participants Joe Ritchie – Goldman Sachs Andy Kaplowitz – Citi Group Chris Moore – CJS Securities Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Mirion Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

MIR’s Market Performance

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has experienced a 4.26% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.17% rise in the past month, and a 18.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for MIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.02% for MIR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MIR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MIR Trading at 18.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIR rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.75. In addition, Mirion Technologies Inc. saw 40.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIR starting from Moore Christopher A., who sale 3,430 shares at the price of $7.92 back on May 30. After this action, Moore Christopher A. now owns 32,206 shares of Mirion Technologies Inc., valued at $27,166 using the latest closing price.

Charterhouse General Partners, the Former 10% Owner of Mirion Technologies Inc., sale 9,786,153 shares at $8.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Charterhouse General Partners is holding 14,960,702 shares at $84,601,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.66 for the present operating margin

+25.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mirion Technologies Inc. stands at -38.58. The total capital return value is set at -3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.60. Equity return is now at value -15.78, with -8.56 for asset returns.

Based on Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR), the company’s capital structure generated 60.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.81. Total debt to assets is 30.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.