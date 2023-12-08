MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) is 10.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MDU is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) is $23.88, which is $4.71 above the current market price. The public float for MDU is 194.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On December 08, 2023, MDU’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

MDU stock's latest price update

The stock price of MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE: MDU) has surged by 0.26 when compared to previous closing price of 19.12, but the company has seen a 0.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that MDU Resources (MDU) unveiled its five-year capital investment plan, with a primary focus on expanding its electric and natural gas delivery business and serving its customers efficiently.

MDU’s Market Performance

MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) has seen a 0.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.68% gain in the past month and a -3.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.51% for MDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.05% for MDU stock, with a simple moving average of -5.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MDU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDU Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDU rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.83. In addition, MDU Resources Group Inc saw -7.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

+11.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for MDU Resources Group Inc stands at +5.27. The total capital return value is set at 8.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.88. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 4.36 for asset returns.

Based on MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU), the company’s capital structure generated 89.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.21. Total debt to assets is 32.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.