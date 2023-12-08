Materialise Nv ADR (MTLS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Materialise Nv ADR (NASDAQ: MTLS)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.15 in comparison to its previous close of 6.60, however, the company has experienced a -1.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Materialise reported soft Q3 results, but the stock responded positively anyway, indicating how negative sentiment had become. Weak demand in the Manufacturing segment is a drag, but the Software and Medical segments are still holding up. Macro headwinds are likely to be an ongoing issue, but Materialise’s valuation is low. Both relative to peers and based on the company’s ability to generate cash.

Is It Worth Investing in Materialise Nv ADR (NASDAQ: MTLS) Right Now?

Materialise Nv ADR (NASDAQ: MTLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 117.01x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MTLS is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MTLS is $11.31, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for MTLS is 59.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.37% of that float. The average trading volume for MTLS on December 08, 2023 was 155.90K shares.

MTLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Materialise Nv ADR (MTLS) has seen a -1.11% decrease in the past week, with a 6.28% rise in the past month, and a 0.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for MTLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.51% for MTLS’s stock, with a -15.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTLS stocks, with Kepler repeating the rating for MTLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTLS in the upcoming period, according to Kepler is $11 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTLS Trading at 10.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +9.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTLS fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.26. In addition, Materialise Nv ADR saw -28.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.99 for the present operating margin

+50.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Materialise Nv ADR stands at -0.92. The total capital return value is set at -2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.67. Equity return is now at value 1.31, with 0.77 for asset returns.

Based on Materialise Nv ADR (MTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.13. Total debt to assets is 19.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Materialise Nv ADR (MTLS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.