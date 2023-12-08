Make Informed Decisions with Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Stock Updates

The stock of Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) has gone down by -2.20% for the week, with a 4.90% rise in the past month and a 12.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.16% for PKG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.41% for PKG’s stock, with a 15.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) Right Now?

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by analysts is $157.96, which is -$6.36 below the current market price. The public float for PKG is 87.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of PKG was 631.23K shares.

PKG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE: PKG) has jumped by 0.07 compared to previous close of 164.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Packaging Corp. (PKG) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of PKG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PKG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PKG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $142 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PKG Trading at 6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKG fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.32. In addition, Packaging Corp Of America saw 28.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PKG starting from STECKO PAUL T, who sale 9,737 shares at the price of $153.99 back on Oct 31. After this action, STECKO PAUL T now owns 18,765 shares of Packaging Corp Of America, valued at $1,499,401 using the latest closing price.

Pflederer Kent A., the SVP of Packaging Corp Of America, sale 4,000 shares at $150.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Pflederer Kent A. is holding 54,447 shares at $603,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PKG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.36 for the present operating margin

+24.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Packaging Corp Of America stands at +12.05. The total capital return value is set at 23.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.15. Equity return is now at value 19.88, with 9.46 for asset returns.

Based on Packaging Corp Of America (PKG), the company’s capital structure generated 76.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.24. Total debt to assets is 33.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.