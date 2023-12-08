Make Informed Decisions with Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Stock Updates

The stock of Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) has seen a 1.68% increase in the past week, with a 2.42% gain in the past month, and a -13.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for CMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for CMC’s stock, with a -5.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) Right Now?

Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CMC is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CMC is $56.40, which is $10.31 above the current market price. The public float for CMC is 115.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.73% of that float. The average trading volume for CMC on December 08, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

CMC stock's latest price update

Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.30 in relation to its previous close of 45.50. However, the company has experienced a 1.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-07 that IRVING, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC), in conjunction with its first quarter earnings release for fiscal 2024, invites you to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMC Trading at 2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.10. In addition, Commercial Metals Co. saw -4.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from Simpson Stephen William, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Nov 13. After this action, Simpson Stephen William now owns 2,928 shares of Commercial Metals Co., valued at $202,500 using the latest closing price.

MATT PETER R, the President and CEO of Commercial Metals Co., purchase 6,200 shares at $40.30 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that MATT PETER R is holding 92,182 shares at $249,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.34 for the present operating margin

+20.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Metals Co. stands at +9.77. The total capital return value is set at 22.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 23.21, with 13.04 for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), the company’s capital structure generated 32.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.25. Total debt to assets is 19.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.