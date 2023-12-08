Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s (LU) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) has gone down by -1.77% for the week, with a -15.31% drop in the past month and a -25.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.42% for LU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.40% for LU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -38.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) Right Now?

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) is $8.25, which is $0.26 above the current market price. The public float for LU is 2.29B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LU on December 08, 2023 was 22.80M shares.

LU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) has jumped by 3.91 compared to previous close of 0.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Liu Xinyan – Head of Board Office and Capital Markets Y. S. Cho – Co-CEO and Chairman Gregory Gibb – Co-CEO David Choy – CFO Conference Call Participants Emma Chu – Bank of America Alex Ye – UBS Yada Li – CICC Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lufax Holding Limited Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LU Trading at -8.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares sank -13.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8945. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR saw -53.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.41 for the present operating margin

+73.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR stands at +12.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.11. Equity return is now at value 1.04, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU), the company’s capital structure generated 57.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.30. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.