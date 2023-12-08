LogicMark Inc (LGMK): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LogicMark Inc (LGMK) is $3.50, The public float for LGMK is 1.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LGMK on December 08, 2023 was 167.39K shares.

LGMK) stock’s latest price update

LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ: LGMK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.31 compared to its previous closing price of 1.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Pierre Dubois – IR Chia-Lin Simmons – CEO Mark Archer – CFO Conference Call Participants Marla Marin – Zacks Operator Good day, and welcome to the LogicMark Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

LGMK’s Market Performance

LGMK’s stock has risen by 6.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -37.10% and a quarterly drop of -45.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.60% for LogicMark Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.07% for LGMK’s stock, with a -52.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LGMK Trading at -26.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.32%, as shares sank -33.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGMK rose by +6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3651. In addition, LogicMark Inc saw -86.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.82 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LogicMark Inc stands at -58.11. The total capital return value is set at -25.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.90. Equity return is now at value -33.48, with -30.29 for asset returns.

Based on LogicMark Inc (LGMK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.83. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LogicMark Inc (LGMK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.