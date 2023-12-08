Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for LYG is $2.79, which is $0.47 above the current market price. The public float for LYG is 15.80B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume for LYG on December 08, 2023 was 9.18M shares.

The stock of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG) has increased by 1.54 when compared to last closing price of 2.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-07 that

LYG’s Market Performance

LYG’s stock has risen by 2.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.60% and a quarterly rise of 14.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.90% for LYG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.79% for the last 200 days.

LYG Trading at 11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.16. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR saw 5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LYG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84. Equity return is now at value 12.67, with 0.65 for asset returns.

Based on Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG), the company’s capital structure generated 353.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.94. Total debt to assets is 16.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.