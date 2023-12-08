LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for RAMP is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RAMP is $38.20, which is $3.35 above than the current price. The public float for RAMP is 63.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. The average trading volume of RAMP on December 08, 2023 was 436.15K shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RAMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) has surged by 1.84 when compared to previous closing price of 34.22, but the company has seen a 5.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Does LiveRamp (RAMP) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

RAMP’s Market Performance

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) has experienced a 5.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.98% rise in the past month, and a 15.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for RAMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.74% for RAMP’s stock, with a 27.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAMP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for RAMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RAMP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $33 based on the research report published on June 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RAMP Trading at 13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +16.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAMP rose by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.84. In addition, LiveRamp Holdings Inc saw 48.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAMP starting from Hussain Mohsin, who sale 9,470 shares at the price of $31.11 back on Aug 11. After this action, Hussain Mohsin now owns 116,864 shares of LiveRamp Holdings Inc, valued at $294,612 using the latest closing price.

JENSON WARREN, the PRESIDENT, CFO & EMD-INT’L of LiveRamp Holdings Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $23.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that JENSON WARREN is holding 218,605 shares at $467,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.66 for the present operating margin

+71.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for LiveRamp Holdings Inc stands at -20.80. The total capital return value is set at -7.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.94. Equity return is now at value -6.75, with -5.37 for asset returns.

Based on LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.85. Total debt to assets is 4.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

In summary, LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.