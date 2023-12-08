Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ: LQDT) is above average at 26.05x. The 36-month beta value for LQDT is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LQDT is $27.50, which is $10.35 above than the current price. The public float for LQDT is 22.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.00% of that float. The average trading volume of LQDT on December 08, 2023 was 149.68K shares.

LQDT stock's latest price update

Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ: LQDT)’s stock price has decreased by -13.91 compared to its previous closing price of 19.92. However, the company has seen a -10.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT ) just reported results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Liquidity Services reported earnings per share of 26 cents.

LQDT’s Market Performance

LQDT’s stock has fallen by -10.49% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.40% and a quarterly rise of 2.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for Liquidity Services Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.66% for LQDT’s stock, with a 4.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LQDT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LQDT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $28 based on the research report published on June 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LQDT Trading at -12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDT fell by -10.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.99. In addition, Liquidity Services Inc saw 21.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDT starting from Weiskircher Steven, who sale 6,964 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Sep 07. After this action, Weiskircher Steven now owns 91,171 shares of Liquidity Services Inc, valued at $118,388 using the latest closing price.

Angrick William P III, the Chairman & CEO of Liquidity Services Inc, sale 1,570 shares at $17.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Angrick William P III is holding 5,114,725 shares at $27,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.42 for the present operating margin

+53.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquidity Services Inc stands at +14.40. The total capital return value is set at 14.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.04. Equity return is now at value 13.27, with 7.04 for asset returns.

Based on Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT), the company’s capital structure generated 9.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.61. Total debt to assets is 4.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.