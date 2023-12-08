Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.35 in relation to its previous close of 14.38. However, the company has experienced a -4.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2023-12-05 that The recent upswing in retail stocks was likely a function of how much pain the sector (and the market) felt in October.

Is It Worth Investing in Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) is above average at 44.13x. The 36-month beta value for LTH is also noteworthy at 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LTH is $21.10, which is $6.67 above than the current price. The public float for LTH is 57.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.05% of that float. The average trading volume of LTH on December 08, 2023 was 686.86K shares.

LTH’s Market Performance

LTH stock saw an increase of -4.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.17% and a quarterly increase of -10.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.07% for LTH stock, with a simple moving average of -15.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LTH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LTH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LTH Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTH fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.77. In addition, Life Time Group Holdings Inc saw 20.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTH starting from Akradi Bahram, who purchase 34,411 shares at the price of $14.59 back on Nov 17. After this action, Akradi Bahram now owns 34,411 shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc, valued at $502,005 using the latest closing price.

Akradi Bahram, the FOUNDER & CEO of Life Time Group Holdings Inc, purchase 41,761 shares at $12.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Akradi Bahram is holding 11,447,541 shares at $531,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.01 for the present operating margin

+26.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Life Time Group Holdings Inc stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.03. Equity return is now at value 3.06, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH), the company’s capital structure generated 191.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.64. Total debt to assets is 54.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 76.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.