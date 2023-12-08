Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has increased by 0.23 when compared to last closing price of 26.28.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-09 that Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss the company’s investor day, the company’s ownership stake in Formula 1, Atlanta Braves, media acquisitions, TV rights, and more.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) Right Now?

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) is $35.07, which is $8.73 above the current market price. The public float for LSXMA is 94.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSXMA on December 08, 2023 was 921.80K shares.

LSXMA’s Market Performance

LSXMA stock saw an increase of -2.23% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.52% and a quarterly increase of 15.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.36% for LSXMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMA stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for LSXMA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMA in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $32 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSXMA Trading at 3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA fell by -2.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.32. In addition, Liberty Media Corp. saw -8.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant, who sale 3,258 shares at the price of $65.07 back on Nov 28. After this action, Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant now owns 0 shares of Liberty Media Corp., valued at $212,011 using the latest closing price.

MALONE JOHN C, the Chairman of the Board of Liberty Media Corp., sale 99,454 shares at $69.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MALONE JOHN C is holding 2,630,381 shares at $6,894,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 10.32, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Liberty Media Corp. (LSXMA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.