Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) has decreased by -0.93 when compared to last closing price of 109.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) Right Now?

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LDOS is 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LDOS is 135.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LDOS on December 08, 2023 was 692.62K shares.

LDOS’s Market Performance

LDOS stock saw an increase of 1.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.71% and a quarterly increase of 13.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.31% for LDOS’s stock, with a 17.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LDOS Trading at 9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.51. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from MOHAPATRA SURYA N, who sale 2,401 shares at the price of $105.83 back on Nov 22. After this action, MOHAPATRA SURYA N now owns 19,089 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc, valued at $254,102 using the latest closing price.

JOHN MIRIAM E, the Director of Leidos Holdings Inc, sale 7,255 shares at $105.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that JOHN MIRIAM E is holding 20,436 shares at $763,203 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.88 for the present operating margin

+14.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc stands at +4.76. The total capital return value is set at 11.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.50. Equity return is now at value 3.57, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 130.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.66. Total debt to assets is 43.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.