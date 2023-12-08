L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) is above average at 25.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) is $221.62, which is $24.94 above the current market price. The public float for LHX is 188.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LHX on December 08, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LHX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has decreased by -1.14 when compared to last closing price of 198.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that When it comes to the best S&P 500 stocks, the largest components of this market-cap weighed stock index may come to mind. For example, “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks, like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG ), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ).

LHX’s Market Performance

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has experienced a 3.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.54% rise in the past month, and a 17.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for LHX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.16% for LHX stock, with a simple moving average of 4.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for LHX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LHX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $216 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LHX Trading at 8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHX rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.59. In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc saw -5.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHX starting from ZOISS EDWARD J, who sale 4,742 shares at the price of $190.00 back on Nov 24. After this action, ZOISS EDWARD J now owns 27,183 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc, valued at $900,980 using the latest closing price.

ZOISS EDWARD J, the Pres., Space & Airborne Sys. of L3Harris Technologies Inc, sale 30,077 shares at $173.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that ZOISS EDWARD J is holding 31,923 shares at $5,222,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.56 for the present operating margin

+28.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.04. Equity return is now at value 8.04, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 23.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.