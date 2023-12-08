KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KULR is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KULR is $2.55, which is $2.22 above the current price. The public float for KULR is 88.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KULR on December 08, 2023 was 499.61K shares.

KULR) stock’s latest price update

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.82 in relation to its previous close of 0.30. However, the company has experienced a 12.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:KULR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Stuart Smith – Investor Relations Michael Mo – Chief Executive Officer Keith Cochran – President and Chief Operating Officer Shawn Canter – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Theodore O’Neil – Litchfield Hills Research Jake Sekelsky – Alliance Global Partners Howard Halpern – Taglich Brothers Stuart Smith Welcome to the KULR Technology Group Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I am your host Stuart Smith and with me on the call today is the CEO of KULR Technology Group, that’s Michael Mo, Company’s President and COO, Keith Cochran will be also joining us and the CFO, the Chief Financial Officer, Shawn Canter.

KULR’s Market Performance

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) has experienced a 12.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.13% rise in the past month, and a -46.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.49% for KULR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.37% for KULR stock, with a simple moving average of -50.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KULR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KULR stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for KULR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KULR in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.50 based on the research report published on October 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KULR Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KULR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.06%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KULR rose by +12.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3134. In addition, KULR Technology Group Inc saw -72.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KULR starting from Mo Michael, who purchase 428,571 shares at the price of $0.35 back on Sep 15. After this action, Mo Michael now owns 21,155,110 shares of KULR Technology Group Inc, valued at $150,000 using the latest closing price.

Knowles Timothy Ray, the Executive Technical Fellow of KULR Technology Group Inc, sale 61,756 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Knowles Timothy Ray is holding 670,360 shares at $38,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KULR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-457.76 for the present operating margin

+53.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for KULR Technology Group Inc stands at -486.56. The total capital return value is set at -130.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -142.06. Equity return is now at value -502.79, with -119.16 for asset returns.

Based on KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.97. Total debt to assets is 1.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.