Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) has jumped by 6.10 compared to previous close of 33.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today announced that Keros’ President and Chief Executive Officer Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., will present at the following healthcare conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Keros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KROS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KROS is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KROS is $84.67, which is $49.16 above the current market price. The public float for KROS is 21.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.75% of that float. The average trading volume for KROS on December 08, 2023 was 245.57K shares.

KROS’s Market Performance

KROS stock saw an increase of 17.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.49% and a quarterly increase of -1.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.49% for Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.25% for KROS’s stock, with a -9.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KROS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for KROS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KROS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $86 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KROS Trading at 17.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KROS rose by +17.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.03. In addition, Keros Therapeutics Inc saw -26.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KROS starting from Regnante Keith, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $45.42 back on Jun 09. After this action, Regnante Keith now owns 0 shares of Keros Therapeutics Inc, valued at $908,367 using the latest closing price.

Regnante Keith, the Chief Financial Officer of Keros Therapeutics Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $47.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Regnante Keith is holding 0 shares at $955,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KROS

The total capital return value is set at -42.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.23. Equity return is now at value -53.07, with -49.23 for asset returns.

Based on Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.56. Total debt to assets is 4.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 92,119.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Keros Therapeutics Inc (KROS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.