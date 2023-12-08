Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Stock Showcases -0.78% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, JAZZ stock has gone up by 1.12%, with a monthly decline of -10.56% and a quarterly plunge of -12.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.78% for JAZZ stock, with a simple moving average of -10.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is above average at 198.36x. The 36-month beta value for JAZZ is also noteworthy at 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JAZZ is $192.69, which is $73.14 above than the current price. The public float for JAZZ is 60.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.21% of that float. The average trading volume of JAZZ on December 08, 2023 was 672.50K shares.

JAZZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has plunged by -1.71 when compared to previous closing price of 121.63, but the company has seen a 1.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-01 that Data from nine abstracts to be presented, including real-world outcomes of Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) in treatment-resistant focal epilepsies Presentations include data on U.S. caregiver-reported seizure and non-seizure outcomes in patients with tuberous sclerosis complex prescribed Epidiolex DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that nine company-sponsored presentations, including five late-breaking abstracts, will be shared at the 2023 American Epilepsy Society (AES) annual meeting, being held December 1-5 in Orlando, Florida. Late-breaking presentations include a post-hoc analysis examining real-world outcomes of Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) in treatment-resistant focal epilepsies within the Expanded Access Program (EAP), as well as a post-hoc analysis of the GWPCARE6 Open-Label Extension (OLE) trial evaluating the effectiveness of Epidiolex as add-on therapy against focal seizures in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC).

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $135 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JAZZ Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -6.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.05. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw -24.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from Smith Mark Douglas, who sale 417 shares at the price of $119.27 back on Dec 04. After this action, Smith Mark Douglas now owns 6,888 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $49,736 using the latest closing price.

Cook Jennifer E., the Director of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 417 shares at $119.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Cook Jennifer E. is holding 6,888 shares at $49,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+68.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at -6.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value 2.56, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 188.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.34. Total debt to assets is 53.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.