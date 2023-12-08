Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) Stock Records -43.47% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) has seen a -15.42% decrease in the past week, with a -34.99% drop in the past month, and a -43.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.72% for JSPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.82% for JSPR’s stock, with a -59.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) is $6.67, which is $6.15 above the current market price. The public float for JSPR is 80.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JSPR on December 08, 2023 was 365.99K shares.

JSPR) stock’s latest price update

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -13.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a biotechnology company focused on the development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), as well as lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimens, today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming medical and investor conferences in November:

Analysts’ Opinion of JSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JSPR stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for JSPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JSPR in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $7 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JSPR Trading at -27.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.89%, as shares sank -35.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR fell by -15.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6266. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc saw 7.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JSPR starting from WIGGANS THOMAS G, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Nov 28. After this action, WIGGANS THOMAS G now owns 50,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,486 using the latest closing price.

WIGGANS THOMAS G, the Director of Jasper Therapeutics Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that WIGGANS THOMAS G is holding 40,000 shares at $6,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

The total capital return value is set at -94.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.10. Equity return is now at value -86.23, with -72.08 for asset returns.

Based on Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR), the company’s capital structure generated 10.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.21. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.