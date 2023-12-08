Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS)’s stock price has gone rise by 145.50 in comparison to its previous close of 4.00, however, the company has experienced a 211.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, novel immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers, today announced that Lewis H.

Is It Worth Investing in Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) is $12.00, which is $2.18 above the current market price. The public float for INTS is 8.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On December 08, 2023, INTS’s average trading volume was 16.59K shares.

INTS’s Market Performance

INTS stock saw an increase of 211.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 219.87% and a quarterly increase of 95.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.55% for Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 263.01% for INTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 115.72% for the last 200 days.

INTS Trading at 201.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 45.48% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.74%, as shares surge +265.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +162.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTS rose by +225.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Intensity Therapeutics Inc saw 64.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTS

Equity return is now at value -151.79, with -98.52 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.