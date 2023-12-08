Insulet Corporation (PODD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) has increased by 2.77 when compared to last closing price of 189.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Integra expands the international reach of the CUSA platform and registers DuraGen, DuraSeal, Mayfield and Duo LED lighting in the EMEA and Latin America.

Is It Worth Investing in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) is 116.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PODD is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Insulet Corporation (PODD) is $220.85, which is $26.31 above the current market price. The public float for PODD is 69.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.74% of that float. On December 08, 2023, PODD’s average trading volume was 1.40M shares.

PODD’s Market Performance

PODD’s stock has seen a 2.88% increase for the week, with a 20.18% rise in the past month and a 13.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for Insulet Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.78% for PODD’s stock, with a -20.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PODD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PODD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PODD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $234 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PODD Trading at 22.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +25.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODD rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $180.82. In addition, Insulet Corporation saw -33.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PODD starting from Petrovic Shacey, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $164.33 back on Nov 13. After this action, Petrovic Shacey now owns 2,567 shares of Insulet Corporation, valued at $3,286,600 using the latest closing price.

Petrovic Shacey, the Director of Insulet Corporation, sale 15,000 shares at $165.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Petrovic Shacey is holding 0 shares at $2,475,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PODD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.88 for the present operating margin

+67.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insulet Corporation stands at +0.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.25. Equity return is now at value 23.18, with 5.18 for asset returns.

Based on Insulet Corporation (PODD), the company’s capital structure generated 300.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.05. Total debt to assets is 63.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 294.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Insulet Corporation (PODD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.