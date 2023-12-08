Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, IEP stock has gone down by -3.44%, with a monthly decline of -18.71% and a quarterly plunge of -22.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for Icahn Enterprises L P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.72% for IEP’s stock, with a -47.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Icahn Enterprises L P (NASDAQ: IEP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) by analysts is $26.00, which is $9.71 above the current market price. The public float for IEP is 409.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On December 08, 2023, the average trading volume of IEP was 635.66K shares.

IEP) stock’s latest price update

Icahn Enterprises L P (NASDAQ: IEP)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.85 in comparison to its previous close of 16.43, however, the company has experienced a -3.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-22 that Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s stock IEP closed below $17 on Tuesday, sending it back toward recent 19-year lows.

Analysts’ Opinion of IEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IEP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 03, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

IEP Trading at -9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -15.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IEP fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.50. In addition, Icahn Enterprises L P saw -67.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.59 for the present operating margin

+15.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Icahn Enterprises L P stands at -1.24. The total capital return value is set at 4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.48. Equity return is now at value -17.53, with -3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP), the company’s capital structure generated 302.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.18. Total debt to assets is 50.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.