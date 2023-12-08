Honest Company Inc (HNST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST)’s stock price has plunge by 9.43relation to previous closing price of 2.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Honest (HNST) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Honest Company Inc (NASDAQ: HNST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HNST is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HNST is $1.62, which is -$0.87 below the current price. The public float for HNST is 58.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HNST on December 08, 2023 was 830.38K shares.

HNST’s Market Performance

HNST’s stock has seen a 4.39% increase for the week, with a 102.85% rise in the past month and a 76.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.29% for Honest Company Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.00% for HNST’s stock, with a 50.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for HNST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HNST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $2 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HNST Trading at 73.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.51%, as shares surge +107.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST rose by +4.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.87. In addition, Honest Company Inc saw -17.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNST starting from Warren Jessica, who sale 12,551 shares at the price of $1.54 back on Nov 20. After this action, Warren Jessica now owns 1,015,726 shares of Honest Company Inc, valued at $19,329 using the latest closing price.

Sheehey Brendan, the General Counsel of Honest Company Inc, sale 4,175 shares at $1.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Sheehey Brendan is holding 402,897 shares at $6,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.89 for the present operating margin

+28.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honest Company Inc stands at -15.63. The total capital return value is set at -20.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.96. Equity return is now at value -38.51, with -23.87 for asset returns.

Based on Honest Company Inc (HNST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.44. Total debt to assets is 15.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Honest Company Inc (HNST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.