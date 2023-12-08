GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: GTBP)’s stock price has dropped by -6.76 in relation to previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-02 that GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: GTBP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GTBP is also noteworthy at 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GTBP is $5.00, which is $4.78 above than the current price. The public float for GTBP is 37.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. The average trading volume of GTBP on December 08, 2023 was 125.38K shares.

GTBP’s Market Performance

The stock of GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP) has seen a 0.91% increase in the past week, with a -18.38% drop in the past month, and a -17.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.84% for GTBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.17% for GTBP’s stock, with a -33.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTBP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for GTBP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTBP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on May 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTBP Trading at -8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares sank -13.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTBP rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2299. In addition, GT Biopharma Inc saw -74.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTBP starting from Breen Michael Martin, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Apr 11. After this action, Breen Michael Martin now owns 656,218 shares of GT Biopharma Inc, valued at $25,000 using the latest closing price.

Ohri Manu, the CFO & Secretary of GT Biopharma Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that Ohri Manu is holding 50,000 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTBP

The total capital return value is set at -125.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.91. Equity return is now at value -78.73, with -54.91 for asset returns.

Based on GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.46. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

In summary, GT Biopharma Inc (GTBP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.