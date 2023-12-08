Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GDOT is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GDOT is $13.11, which is $3.92 above the current price. The public float for GDOT is 49.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDOT on December 08, 2023 was 609.76K shares.

The stock price of Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT) has jumped by 0.88 compared to previous close of 9.11. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Green Dot Corporation is facing challenges due to a decrease in customers and the end of partnerships in its traditional consumer division and Banking-as-a-Service sector. The company’s Q3 results showed strong performance in the B2B Services segment but fell short of street estimates for adjusted EBITDA and EPS. The high costs related to processing and notable transaction losses are taking a toll on its profit margins.

GDOT’s Market Performance

Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) has seen a 14.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -23.35% decline in the past month and a -33.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.78% for GDOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.38% for GDOT’s stock, with a -41.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDOT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GDOT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GDOT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $14 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDOT Trading at -15.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -23.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDOT rose by +14.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.50. In addition, Green Dot Corp. saw -41.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.83 for the present operating margin

+44.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Dot Corp. stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.74. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.77 for asset returns.

Based on Green Dot Corp. (GDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.30. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.